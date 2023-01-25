Britney Spears‘ fans ‘called cops to check on her welfare after she deleted Instagram’

Britney Spears‘ fans reportedly called police to check on her welfare after she deleted her Instagram account.

The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ singer – who recently addressed her apparent “manic meltdown” episode at a restaurant – is said to have deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office call at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday (25.01.23) after she deleted her feed on the platform for the seventh time in less than a year.

