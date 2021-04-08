Britney Spears gets her COVID-19 vaccine

Britney Spears has received her COVID-19 vaccine.
The 39-year-old singer and her boyfriend Sam Asghari have both received their vaccination against the virus, and took to social media on Thursday (08.04.21) to celebrate.
In a video, Britney said: “Okay, the people on the Internet said it was really, really bad, it was like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing. I felt nothing. I’m fine, and I hope I continue to stay fine.”
And the clip was captioned: “Got the COVID vaccine …. Great success …. High-five !!!!!! @samasghari (sic)”
Meanwhile, Britney’s boyfriend Sam recently said he wants to take his relationship “to the next step”, including expanding Britney’s family, which currently includes her two children – Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 – from her marriage to her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Speaking about his ambitions for the future, Sam said: “My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”
Sam recently spoke out in support of Britney amid the release of new documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' – which delves into her rise to fame, as well as her mental health and legal struggles, and her conservatorship – by vowing to give her the future she "wants and deserves".
The 'Family Business' actor said: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.
"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."
