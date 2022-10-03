Britney Spears' mom says sorry

Britney Spears' mother has apologised for "anything and everything" that has hurt her daughter.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker was freed from a conservatorship partly overseen by her father Jamie Spears last November and since then, she has been very critical of both her dad for his control over her life and her mom, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears for failing to offer her adequte help or support.

