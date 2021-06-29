Britney Spears reveals her current priorities

Britney Spears is focused on her "mental and physical health".
The 39-year-old star - who spoke out in court last week about being "traumatised" and "depressed" under her conservatorship - is currently enjoying a holiday in Hawaii with her partner Sam Asghari and she has opened up about her current priorities.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a Boomerang video of their joint workout and wrote: "Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point.”
Britney appeared in court last week and she called for her father Jamie Spears - who has been acting as her conservator to control her personal and business affairs for the last 13 years - to be jailed.
She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.
"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.
"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."
Following Britney's comments, Jamie's legal team released a statement insisting he "loves his daughter very much".
They said: "He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."
Meanwhile, the 'Toxic' hitmaker also issued an apology to fans for "pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years".
She wrote: "I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!
"That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s***** a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.
"I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!
"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light !!!!
"Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped… (sic)"
