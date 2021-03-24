Britney Spears wants to keep Jodi Montgomery as permanent conservator

Britney Spears is requesting that Jodi Montgomery become her permanent conservator.
The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has been under a conservatorship since her public breakdown in 2008 and for almost two years, the role of conservator – which sees over many aspects of Britney’s life – has been held by Jodi after Britney’s father temporarily relinquished power in 2019 due to health issues.
And now, Britney and her legal team have filed new court documents officially requesting that Jodi is made the full-time conservator of her person going forward, meaning her father Jamie Spears would have to retire from the position for good.
According to TMZ, Britney’s paperwork states she still wants to reserve the right to end the conservatorship, but wants to keep Jodi in the role instead of her father whilst the fight to end it is ongoing.
Sources close to the case also told the publication that Jamie has “no objections” to the change, whilst Britney “really likes” having Jodi has her conservator.
If Britney’s request is successful, it would mean Jamie would still operate as co-conservator of his daughter’s estate alongside Bessemer Trust Company, whilst Jodi would become the lead conservator of Britney’s person, where she is in charge of the singer’s personal decisions.
The documents obtained by TMZ lay out exactly what Britney wants Jodi to continue overseeing, including powers to limit visitors as long as the 39-year-old singer can still access counsel, retain caretakers and security guards for Britney, prosecute civil harassment restraining orders that may arise, and the power to communicate with medical personnel with respect to any treatment for Britney.
As co-conservator of the estate, Jamie still plays a role in managing Britney’s finances and business decisions, but the new documents would mean he would not have any say in her personal matters.
