Britney Spears 'was crying and laughing' after conservatorship ruling

Britney Spears was "crying and laughing at the same time" after her conservatorship was ended.
The 39-year-old pop star called Friday (11.12.21) "the best day of her life" after Judge Brenda Penny's ruling was announced, and Britney experienced a mixture of emotions behind closed doors.
A source told People: "She was crying and laughing at the same time. It was hard for her to understand that it's over after so many years."
The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker - who became a global star in the late 90s - also appreciates the support she's received from various quarters amid her conservatorship battle.
The insider added: "She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her."
Britney addressed the ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.
The chart-topping pop star - who has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)”
Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, also spoke about the court ruling shortly after it was announced by the judge.
He told fans outside the courthouse: "What's next for Britney - and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade - is up to one person: Britney."
Judge Brenda Penny decided to end the conservatorship after 13 years, noting that it was "no longer required".
She said: "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."
