Britney Spears 'won't attend conservatorship hearing in court'

Britney Spears won't attend her conservatorship hearing in person.
The 39-year-old pop star will appear virtually at the June 23 hearing, after her lawyer previously urged the court to allow Britney to speak on "an expedited basis" amid the ongoing battle over her conservatorship, according to Us Weekly.
Britney has been unable to make major financial decisions for herself without the approval of her dad since her 2008 conservatorship agreement.
The issue has been thrown into the spotlight this year, after the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary - which explored the conservatorship battle - aired in February.
And in March, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who rose to world-wide fame as a teenager - took to social media to address the documentary and the speculation that it prompted.
She wrote on Instagram: "My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive. I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! (sic)"
She later added: "As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!! (sic)"
Britney subsequently explained that although she hadn't watched the documentary, she felt "embarrassed" by it.
The pop star said: "I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes.
"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!! (sic)"
