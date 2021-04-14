Brittany Cartwright announces arrival of her baby boy

Brittany Cartwright has given birth to a baby boy.
The 32-year-old TV star and her husband Jax Taylor have both taken to Instagram to announce the arrival of their son, with Brittany saying their lives have changed in the "best way possible".
Alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of their newborn, she wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. [heart emoji] We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! [laughing and heart emojis] - Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! [heart emoji] (sic)"
Jax, 41, has also taken to social media to announce the news.
He wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday April 12, at 1:51pm our lives changed forever, we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world. I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. (sic)"
Jax also revealed he "fell in love with [Brittany] all over again" during her pregnancy.
He said: "I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love (sic)"
