Brittany Snow's had a 'hard and beautiful' year

Brittany Snow has reflected on a "hard and beautiful" year after splitting from her husband.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland in January, four months after they announced they were separating, and she's celebrated how "strong" she is now in an Instagram post marking her 37th birthday on Thursday (09.03.23).

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

