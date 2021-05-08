Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari will always have "chemistry".
The 'Hills: New Beginnings' stars - who have previously dated - reunited on the new show and Brody insists there will always be a special connection between them because of their past romance.
He told ET Online: "Kristin and I, we have a past. Kristin and I have dated in the past. It was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I. I love Kristin, she's great. You know, we get along, and she's a lot of fun, for sure ... I think if we had Kristin for, like, a month then, you know ... some serious romances would've gone down. Brody said they were about to start making out on the rocks on the beach. I was like, 'What?' And so this was off camera, serious, and I was like, 'Maybe she should stay longer.'"
Meanwhile, Brody previously admitted he was "shocked" when his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter began dating Miley Cyrus because she had "never expressed" an interest in other women before.
Speaking to ex Kaitlynn, he said: "The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever."
And when Kaitlynn insisted his comments were not "totally fair", the 37-year-old reality star pressed on, adding: "We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls.”"
Kaitlynn’s romance with Miley was her first relationship with a woman, and the beauty admitted she hadn’t met a woman she was "into" before the 28-year-old singer.
She said: "I think I had never met somebody that I was into."
And Brody responded: "But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that."
The ‘Princes of Malibu’ alum then discussed Kaitlynn and Miley’s romance in a confessional, in which he claimed he only found out about the relationship when he saw articles online.
He said: "She got into a relationship with somebody, and I didn’t find out until I saw it in the press. But after some time had passed, I realised this is where our lives were going. We’re going to be separated, we’re not gonna be together, but let’s still be in each other’s lives."
