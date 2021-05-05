Brody Jenner recalls shock at hearing ex Kaitlynn Jenner was dating Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner was “shocked” when his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter began dating Miley Cyrus because she had “never expressed” an interest in other women before.
Kaitlynn, 32, embarked on a brief romance with the ‘Midnight Sky’ singer in 2019 shortly after she split from Brody, and in a teaser clip for season two of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, Brody admitted he felt blindsided by Kaitlynn’s choice of partner.
Speaking to his ex in the clip, he said: “The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever.”
And when Kaitlynn insisted his comments were not “totally fair”, the 37-year-old reality star pressed on, adding: “We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls.”
Kaitlynn’s romance with Miley was her first relationship with a woman, and the beauty admitted she hadn’t met a woman she was “into” before the 28-year-old singer.
She said: “I think I had never met somebody that I was into.”
And Brody responded: “But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that.”
The ‘Princes of Malibu’ alum then discussed Kaitlynn and Miley’s romance in a confessional, in which he claimed he only found out about the relationship when he saw articles online.
He said: “She got into a relationship with somebody, and I didn’t find out until I saw it in the press. But after some time had passed, I realized this is where our lives were going. We’re going to be separated, we’re not gonna be together, but let’s still be in each other’s lives.”
Brody and Kaitlynn’s on-screen interaction marks the first time Brody has publicly addressed his ex’s romance with Miley since the pair split.
Meanwhile, Kaitlynn previously admitted she felt "mortified" by the attention her romance with Miley brought after it fizzled out.
She said: "What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, like, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own.'
"I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything.
"For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home.
"I just didn't anticipate anything like this happening. I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind is just swirling.
"I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me."
