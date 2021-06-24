Brooke Shields gives update on her leg injury: 'I'm on another plateau'

Brooke Shields has hit “another plateau” in her recovery from a broken femur.
The 55-year-old actress broke her right femur after she fell off a balance board whilst at a gym in New York in January, and her injury went from bad to worse when she developed a very serious staph infection after undergoing two surgeries to insert metal rods and plates into her leg.
And now, Brooke has said she’s hit yet another roadblock in her journey to full health, as she’s been experiencing “a lot of weakness” in her limb.
She said: "I'm on another plateau. I'm now with no crutches and no cane, and I'm starting to work out again. But … there's bone soreness and there's a lot of weakness."
The ‘Pretty Baby’ star is currently going through physical therapy after needing to re-learn how to walk.
She added: "I'm able to stand on that leg fully and balance, and I'm getting all of that back and just kinetically getting more connected again and re-educating all of my muscles to fire appropriately again.
"It's been a lot of work, though. You really have to do it every day and you have to have a mindset because it can be very frustrating."
And Brooke has learned to have more patience after discovering how slow her recovery process has been.
She told People magazine: "I now know that, okay, it's going to take a while for me to be able to fully be as strong as I used to be. But every day it's a little bit better and I'm beginning each day to start fresh."
Meanwhile, Brooke recently said she feels “lucky to be alive” after her injury.
She said: "There's so many things that could've happened. I just feel so lucky to be alive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.