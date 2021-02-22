Brooke Shields learning to walk after breaking leg

Brooke Shields is learning to walk again after breaking her leg.
The 55-year-old actress is "beginning to mend" after damaging her femur, and is slowly getting to grips with being back on her feet, but she didn't specify how the painful injury occurred.
Brooke shared a video of herself on crutches slowly walking down a hospital corridor alongside the caption: “Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow (sic)"
And in the video, the 'Blue Lagoon' actress - who has daughters, Rowan, 17 and Grier, 14, with husband Chris Henchy - explained how she can't put a lot of weight on her leg.
She said: "There’s only 20 per cent weight… The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it or hitching up your hip.”
Sharon Stone was quick to comment and offer help to her friend.
She wrote: "Oh c*** honey I’m so sorry let me know how you’re doing R u home out west I can bring food (sic)"
Helena Christensen suggested she had already been to visit the actress.
She commented: "So glad I got to see you baby you looked so well and beautiful and I know this is a tough one [three heart emojis] (sic)"
Glenn Close also sent her love.
She posted: "Brooke! So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood. Sending love (sic)"
During coronavirus lockdown, Brooke shared workout videos on Instagram, which she explained she hoped make fitness "accessible" for her fans.
She previously said: "My Instagram workouts were never meant to be a stressor. They're just accessible, and a way to have movement and endorphins. It's funny to do arm presses with two bottles of wines. We don't all have our fancy gyms at the moment but I can guarantee, if you do something for five minutes, it will be a positive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.