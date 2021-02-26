Brooke Shields on recovering from leg injury: 'Every day I feel like I'm having to begin again'

Brooke Shields says “every day feels like [she] has to begin again” as she re-learns how to walk following her leg injury.
The 55-year-old actress broke her femur after falling from her balance board, and although she’s currently in rehabilitation to help her regain the ability to walk, she doesn’t feel as though she’s making any progress.
She said: "I fell off a balance board. Honestly, every day I feel like I'm having to begin again. Rehab is always slow and it's one day at a time and you just take what you can control and go, 'Okay, I'm going to be happy with that as my progress for right now.'"
Brooke still has a long way to go before she’ll be back to full health, but has insisted she’s determined to keep a positive outlook on her situation.
She added to People magazine: "If you ask yourself to come up with reasons why things are bad, you'll come up with pages and pages. But if you just ask yourself to think about the positives, whatever they are, it could always be worse. People are struggling everywhere. I have day-to-day things that I can do in my realm of control, in every area of my life. That's what I'm going to focus on."
The ‘Pretty Baby’ star revealed her leg injury earlier this week in a post on social media, where she revealed she is "beginning to mend".
Brooke shared a video of herself on crutches slowly walking down a hospital corridor alongside the caption: “Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow (sic)"
And in the video, the 'Blue Lagoon' actress - who has daughters, Rowan, 17 and Grier, 14, with husband Chris Henchy - explained how she can't put a lot of weight on her leg.
She said: "There’s only 20 per cent weight … The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it or hitching up your hip.”
