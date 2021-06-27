Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz buy new home

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have splashed out more than $10 million on a new home.
The 22-year-old photographer and his fiancee have bought a 7,000 square foot residence in Beverly Hills, California, which is located just a short distance from where Brooklyn lived as a child with his family when dad David Beckham played for Los Angeles Galaxy.
According to E! News, the abode - which offers stunning views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills - was only built a year ago and as well as having five bedrooms, it also boasts a luxury kitchen, pool, spa, wine cellar and other amenities.
News of the couple's purchase comes a few days after Brooklyn paid tribute to the 26-year-old actress on the one-year anniversary of the day he proposed.
He wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (23.06.21): "This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me. She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby.(sic)"
His fiancee replied: "I love you so much baby."
In April, Brooklyn showed off Nicola's new tattoo on his Instagram account, his name etched on her skin in a cursive font.
And Nicola recently revealed she has had the couple's wisdom teeth turned into gold necklaces.
She captioned a social media post: "I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend."
Brooklyn gushed over the "best gift" from his "amazing fiancée" and hailed Nicola "the best thing that has ever happened" to him.
He wrote on his own Stories: "Words can't discribe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever ...
The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Brooklyn also recently got a permanent tribute to his future wife on his own skin, as in January he showed off a tattoo of a love letter from Nicola which he got on his back.
The inking reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.