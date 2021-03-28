Brooklyn Beckham 'hired to work on Nicola Peltz's film'

Brooklyn Beckham is set to work on Nicola Peltz's new film project.
The 22-year-old photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has reportedly been hired to work on 'Lola James', the new movie that his fiancee Nicola is co-directing and starring in.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Brooklyn and Nicola are a very creative couple and Brooklyn has a way with capturing moments in images.
"Nicola is going to have a lot on and he is believed to be working to document this new adventure."
Production on the project is already underway and depending on its success, the movie could help to make Nicola - who is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz - a major player in Hollywood.
The movie tells the story of a brother and sister who find themselves facing a drugs crisis.
Brooklyn - who previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz - and Nicola are determined to ensure that their wedding is a "family-focused" event.
The loved-up pair got engaged after just eight months of dating and have already postponed the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A source said: "They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021.
"This week, Brooklyn told his mates they’ve decided to postpone as it’s too risky.
"And they don’t want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again, and don’t want limits on guest numbers."
Brooklyn is apparently keen to ensure that his brothers - Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 - are central to his big day.
An insider said: "Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates.
"Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.
"Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family.
"We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions."
