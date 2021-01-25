Brooklyn Beckham's new Nicola Peltz tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has had a love letter from Nicola Peltz tattooed on his back.
The 21-year-old star revealed his latest tattoo dedication to his fiancee in a sweet post on Instagram, which he had simply captioned, "Love letters", alongside a red heart emoji.
The inking reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey. (sic)"
Brooklyn has a string of tattoos dedicated to Nicola, with the previous one being just above his wrist, which read: "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious."
Alongside the photo, Nicola captioned it: "Forever my person @brooklynbeckham (sic)"
Brooklyn and Nicola - who got engaged in July - are currently still planning their wedding, and were recently reported to be setting their sights on a "family focused" ceremony.
A source shared: "Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates. Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best man. Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family. We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions."
