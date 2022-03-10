André Braugher, perhaps best known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is set to join the upcoming sixth season of Paramount+‘s The Good Fight.
As first reported by Deadline, Braugher will star as showman lawyer and rainmaker Ri’Chard Lane in the legal drama. Described as a “wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism,” Ri’Chard is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner.
“Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that,” said The Good Fight co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King (via Deadline). “His work on Men of a Certain Age, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide has been amazing and funny. We’re ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play.”
Braugher recently became available after an eight-season run on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He is also known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama Homicide: Life on the Street and used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. in the comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age. He is a two-time Emmy Award-winner and has also received two Golden Globe Award nominations.
The arrival of Braugher’s Ri’Chard comes following the exits of Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) in Season 5. Braugher joins fellow veteran actor Mandy Patinkin, who came aboard the series last season as Hal Wackner, a layman who opens a court in the back of a copy shop.
Mandy Patinkin to Lead 'Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem' at Hulu
The Good Fight premiered on February 19, 2017, and follows Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, who loses her savings after a massive financial scam and joins Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad, one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. The sixth season is set to premiere in late 2022.
The Good Fight, Season 6, TBA, Paramount+
More Headlines:
- ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Joins ‘The Good Fight’ Season 6
- Pete Davidson to Play Fictional Version of Himself in New Lorne Michaels Series
- ‘Nick Cannon’, ‘Judge Jerry’, & ‘The Good Dish’ All Canceled
- ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6: Netflix Confirms Premiere Date
- ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Premiere: Surprise Elimination Brings Dramatic Twists (RECAP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.