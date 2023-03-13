Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band call off shows due to illness

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have called off three shows due to illness.

The Boss and his group are currently playing the US leg of a world tour which is due to head to countries including the UK, Spain and Germany later this year but the American dates have been plagued by a string of postponements which started with the March 9 concert at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and was followed by the March 12 stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

