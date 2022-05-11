Bryce Dallas Howard says she and Chris Pratt 'sneakily stole' some kisses while filming the new Jurassic Park movie

Bryce Dallas Howard says she and Chris Pratt “sneakily stole” some kisses while filming the new Jurassic movie.
The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ co-stars added a little bit of spice to their character’s dynamic with an unscripted kiss in the new movie, out June 10.
The 41-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "Dominion was the only time that there's actually been a kiss written into the movie. The last two we sneakily stole ... because it's okay to have a little romance in a Jurassic movie!
Her 42-year-old co-star confirmed the news, saying: "It's true. The need for the will-they-won't-they sexual chemistry does not fall on us in this film. It's Laura [Dern] and Samn [Neill]."
Their love for each other did not stop there, with Bryce - who has been married to Seth Gabel for more than 21 years and has 15-year-old son Theo and 10-year-old daughter Beatrice with - confessing that she is very “compatible” with Chris professionally.
She said: "Chris is someone who I respect and admire and who I have a blast with, and we're just very compatible. Getting to have a friend like [that] in my life is absolutely amazing. And that doesn't go away, which is good."
Chris - who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is currently expecting their second child after she gave birth to their daughter Lyla in August 2020 and has nine-year-old son Jack with his ex Anna Faris - responded: "Bryce is actually the secret weapon. If you're making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it. And you'll be better in the end 'cause she was involved."
