BTS star Suga thought he was just writing song with Psy before surprise collaboration

BTS star Suga thought he was only going to write a song with Psy.
The two musicians have joined forces on 'That That' - which is taken from the latter's upcoming new album 'Psy 9th' - with Suga featuring in both the track and its music video, but that wasn't always the plan.
In a video released on Twitter to promote the song - which will be released on Friday (29.04.22) Suga said: "I seriously didn’t expect to be dancing with Psy. Ah… I thought I was only writing the song."
Psy explained that there was a natural progression as the collaboration deepened and Suga got more involved.
He explained: "At the beginning, we met because he wanted to produce my music. Then he ended up featuring on the track.
"Then he ended up learning the intense choreo[graphy]. Then he ended up starring in the music video.
“Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply. Our Yoon-gi."
And Suga admitted admitted the connection he's formed with the 'Gangnam Style' hitmaker isn't typical of the way he usually works.
He said: "To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab[orate] with, it’s because I’m not usually the type to meet up with collaborators in person.
“But [Psy] he wanted to see me in person.”
The pair announced the single earlier this week, and Psy, 44, admitted the 29-year-old star "truly feels like a friend" after the pair worked well together.
In a teaser ahead of the new single, he said: "When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach.
"[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap."
Suga admitted he had felt "nervous" about teaming up with Psy because he is "so well-respected in the business", but they have developed a close friendship.
Suga added: "[It] felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."
