BTS star V has 'learned to accept both sides of herself'

BTS star V has learned to "accept both sides" of himself on new album 'Proof'.
The K-pop superstars are set to release a three disc anthology collection - including three original songs - next month, including 'Singularity' and '00:00 (Zero O'Clock)', which he chose with the former holding a special place for him.
In a clip shared on Big Hit Music's Twitter this week - which was translated from Korean into English subtitles - he said: "I tended to think of Kim Taehyung and the artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the ‘Singularity’ music video.
“That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused.
"Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY. But Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends.”
The song - which is actually performed solo by V - appears on the band's 2018 album 'Love Yourself: Tear'.
Years later, V is in a position where he doesn't feel the need to keep both sides "separate".
He explained: "Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate.
“I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the proof that made me into who I am today.”
'Proof' is set to be released on June 10, with the third disc only available on CD as part of the full package.
'Singularity' will appear on the anthology collection's second disc, which features the group's deeper cuts from their records, rather than the huge hit singles included on the first disc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.