BTS will release new concert film in cinemas

BTS will release new concert film 'BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas' on the big screen in 2023.

The K-pop superstars performed a huge sold out show in Busan, South Korea in October - which was part of the city's World Expo 2030 bid - as they played a hit filled set which is now coming to theatre screens across the world from February 1.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.