Buckingham Palace announces plans for Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip's funeral will take place next Saturday (04.17.21) at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Buckingham Palace has announced the date of the funeral and revealed that the arrangements - which will "celebrate and reflect" a life of service - have been amended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince Philip's coffin will be moved to St George's Chapel on the day of the service and members of the royal family - including Prince Charles - will walk behind the coffin.
The Queen will travel separately to the chapel and after the service, Prince Philip will be interred in the Royal vault.
The Duke of Sussex - who relocated to California last year - is set to fly into the UK to attend the ceremony, where he'll be reunited with other members of his family. However, the Duchess of Sussex - who is expecting her second child later this year - will remain in the US on medical advice.
The Duke of Edinburgh will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, rather than a state funeral, and he will not lie in state either.
A guestlist is set to be announced on Thursday (04.15.21), and a national minute's silence will mark the start of the funeral.
The UK is set to observe eight days of national mourning, and various members of the royal family - including the Duke of York and the Prince of Wales - have already travelled to Windsor Castle to join the Queen.
A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life."
The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning (04.09.21).
A statement from the Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
"Further announcements will be made in due course.
"The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss."
