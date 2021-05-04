Buckingham Palace to launch sloe gin

Buckingham Palace is launching its own brand of sloe gin.
The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) have announced the launch of the latest addition to its drinks collection following the success of its own London dry gin last summer, which sold out within eight hours of going online.
The charity – which looks after the Queen's art collection and official residences – are hoping the revenue from the product will help bring in revenue after palaces were forced to close to tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin is marketed as having “a unique and intense flavour” and is made by steeping hand-picked whole sloe berries in the signature Buckingham Palace Gin, which was launched last July.
The description of the gin reads: "The red fruits and notes of cloves and kirsch spices deliver a clean and medium aroma intensity on the nose.
"The plums and cranberries create a light ruby colour and, combined with marzipan, it serves a medium sweet flavour with added bitterness from the citrus fruits and followed by the juniper and ginger spices."
An RCT spokeswoman told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that sales of its original product had been “very successful” and “perhaps better than expected” with many repeat customers.
Described as being infused with citrus and herbal notes, the gin is derived from 12 botanicals, some of which - lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves - are collected from the Buckingham Palace garden.
Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin (26% abv) can be purchased online for £30 for a 50cl bottle from www.rct.uk/shop and is also available at Royal Collection Trust shops.
All profits from sales of the sloe gin go to the RCT to help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.