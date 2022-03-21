TownNews.com Content Exchange

As we near the end of Bull, Jason’s (Michael Weatherly) getting a blast from his past, and it’s one that’s not going to make his wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez) happy.

In the April 7 episode, Jill Flint returns as Bull’s ex-girlfriend, Diana Lindsay. (She has appeared in six episodes and was last seen in Season 3’s “Don’t Say a Word.”) They’ll be working together … in a very different capacity this time around. This time, she needs TAC’s help — for her defense. In “The Diana Affair,” Diana has been accused of killing her lover’s wife. When Bull has TAC lead her defense, he and Izzy “experience marital discord.”

Theirs won’t be the only relationship to possibly suffer as a result of this case. Lawyer Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) defends Diana and finds himself facing off in court with prosecutor Robert (Erich Bergen) once again. However, last time that happened, they weren’t together yet. (It did lead to them getting together, though.) So what might this mean for their relationship? We hope it doesn’t get in the way, considering they just faced a bump when Chunk’s mother was in town and he grappled with introducing her to his boyfriend. (That turned out well.)

Flint’s return comes as Bull‘s days are numbered. In January, Weatherly announced the series would be ending with the current sixth season. “I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he explained in a statement he shared on Twitter. “Stay tuned for a big series finish.” Bringing back Diana as a defendant certainly seems to be part of that.

Bull, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

