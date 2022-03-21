As we near the end of Bull, Jason’s (Michael Weatherly) getting a blast from his past, and it’s one that’s not going to make his wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez) happy.
In the April 7 episode, Jill Flint returns as Bull’s ex-girlfriend, Diana Lindsay. (She has appeared in six episodes and was last seen in Season 3’s “Don’t Say a Word.”) They’ll be working together … in a very different capacity this time around. This time, she needs TAC’s help — for her defense. In “The Diana Affair,” Diana has been accused of killing her lover’s wife. When Bull has TAC lead her defense, he and Izzy “experience marital discord.”
'Bull' Stages 'NCIS' Reunion (PHOTOS)
Theirs won’t be the only relationship to possibly suffer as a result of this case. Lawyer Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) defends Diana and finds himself facing off in court with prosecutor Robert (Erich Bergen) once again. However, last time that happened, they weren’t together yet. (It did lead to them getting together, though.) So what might this mean for their relationship? We hope it doesn’t get in the way, considering they just faced a bump when Chunk’s mother was in town and he grappled with introducing her to his boyfriend. (That turned out well.)
Flint’s return comes as Bull‘s days are numbered. In January, Weatherly announced the series would be ending with the current sixth season. “I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he explained in a statement he shared on Twitter. “Stay tuned for a big series finish.” Bringing back Diana as a defendant certainly seems to be part of that.
Bull, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS
More Headlines:
- ‘Thing About Pam’ to ‘Girl from Plainville,’ True-Crime Bosses Find Truth Stranger than Fiction (VIDEO)
- ‘The Price Is Right’ Announces ‘Come on Down’ National Tour Celebrating 50th Anniversary
- ‘Maury’: NBCUniversal Confirms Talk Show Is Ending After 31 Years
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (March 21-27): ‘Bridgerton,’ the Oscars & More
- ‘The Winchesters’: John Winchester & Mary Campbell Cast in ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Pilot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.