The Sopranos veteran Edie Falco is shifting from drama to comedy for a turn in Peacock‘s upcoming series Bupkis.
The actress’ role was announced during the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation which revealed she’ll play Pete Davidson‘s mother in the show which is written and executive produced by the Saturday Night Live cast member. Falco and Davidson appeared together to share the news at the event.
Bupkis is a half-hour live-action comedy that serves as a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The show will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered original worldview of Davidson.
Judah Miller serves as series showrunner and writes alongside Dave Sirus and Davidson, all of whom executive produce the show with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Bupkis hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and is a Broadway Video production.
Falco is best known for her role as Carmela Soprano in HBO‘s revered prestige drama The Sopranos in which she played wife to James Gandolfini‘s mob boss Tony Soprano. Her other leading roles have included the titular character in Showtime‘s former series Nurse Jackie.
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson Comedy Fictionalizing His Life Gets Peacock Series Order
The actress’s upcoming credits include James Cameron‘s Avatar sequel as well as HBO Max‘s upcoming film The Parenting in which she stars opposite Succession‘s Brian Cox. Don’t miss her in Bupkis when the comedy finally arrives on Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates as the show continues to take shape.
Bupkis, New Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock
