Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!
From everyday heroes to a centuries-spanning affair, these pairings have our pulses racing faster than you can say, “Don’t touch that remote!” Check out our ranking of couples on TV now from hot to hottest:
Hot
Athena and Bobby, 9-1-1
There’s nothing hotter than a fire captain (Peter Krause) who knows to let his cop wife (Angela Bassett) call the shots on and off duty. (Fox)
Carisi and Rollins, Law & Order: SVU
After romancing on the sly, the ADA and the detective (Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish) came clean to coworkers, a huge step! (NBC)
Hotter
Kelly and Stella, Chicago Fire
Sirens? Nope—wedding bells! The firefighters (Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo) quit fighting their attraction and are altar-bound. (NBC)
Maggie and Gary, A Million Little Things
Seemingly mismatched, the radio host (Allison Miller) and the actuary (James Roday Rodriguez) finally realized they’re soulmates. (ABC)
Hottest
Claire and Jamie, Outlander
The time-traveling twosome (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) have us quivering in our kilts. Seriously, history has never been sexier. (Starz)
