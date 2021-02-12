Burt Reynolds laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest, more than two years after his death.
The late Hollywood legend, who was cremated, passed away in September 2018 aged 82, and was finally buried at a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Thursday (02.11.21).
According to various outlets, family members watched the service via Zoom as his ashes were scattered on a grave next to a lake, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At present, the site is marked with a headstone with just Reynolds' name across it, as a full bust of the movie star is set to be commissioned and unveiled on the third anniversary of his death on September 6, 2021.
The 'Boogie Nights' actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The 'Deliverance' star had been battling several health issues over the years, including a bout of flu in 2013 which left him in intensive care, and underwent a heart bypass operation in 2010.
After being released from hospital following the surgery, Burt had said: "My doctor said I needed to undergo bypass surgery immediately. I went home and shaved then had the operation the next day."
Reynolds' niece Nancy Hess, who was reportedly in charge of the remains of her uncle, had previously admitted her famous uncle's death had come as a shock.
She said in a statement: "My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students
"He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') and the amazing cast that was assembled."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.