Caitlyn Jenner calls ex-wife Kris Jenner for career advice

Caitlyn Jenner called her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, for career advice.
The 71-year-old reality star and former Olympian was married to Kris – with whom she has daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23 – from 1991 until 2015, when the pair’s relationship became “rocky” after Caitlyn published her memoir in which she claimed Kris knew more about Caitlyn’s gender identity crisis than she says she did.
But despite drifting apart, Caitlyn has now reached out to Kris to ask for help with her career, as she knows she can trust the momager – who manages the business deals of all her children – to offer sound advice.
Speaking on this week’s episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kris told her daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian: "I wanted to talk to you and Kourtney at the same time, because I have an idea, and I just wanted you guys to tell me if I'm crazy or not. So I got a call from Caitlyn's friend Sophia [Hutchins] and she told me that she's a little concerned about Caitlyn because she's looking for something more to do with her career."
"She was like, 'Well you know if you have any ideas' and then we started talking about things but I just don't know, am I going to want to go down this road?"
Kim then told her mother that reconnecting with Caitlyn could be positive for them both as it would give them time to talk through their differences.
She said: "Ever since everything kind of happened, I think it's like, really kind of a big deal that, you know, she's reaching out to you for advice because she obviously knows you're the best at that. I think it's a really good way for you to heal also - could be therapeutic for you to like, talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career."
And Kris said she needs to “process the request” before she gives Caitlyn an answer.
She explained: "When Sophia called me and asked me about it, I, you know, just needed to digest it. I needed to think about it and sort of process the request.”
To which Kourtney added: "I think it's also understandable if you still are like, healing or like, feel a certain way like, we understand that too but I do think it's obviously like, being a big person to help.”
Later in the episode, Kris decided to help Caitlyn out and told her to kickstart a career on YouTube amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Kim later said in a confessional: "I'm just proud of my mom for reaching this place of growth where she can, you know, be super cordial with Caitlyn. Maybe if it's just baby steps, maybe she didn't put the whole thing aside but she's able to communicate, and start that little relationship building."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.