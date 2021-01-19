Caitlyn Jenner closer to Kylie Jenner than other kids

Caitlyn Jenner is "closer" to Kylie Jenner than her other kids.
The 71-year-old star - who has Burt, 42, and Cassandra, 40, with first wife Chrystie Crownover, Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37, with second spouse Linda Thompson, and Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, with third wife Kris Jenner - meets up regularly for dinner with her youngest child and they can talk about anything.
Caitlyn said: "Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house. We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks.
" I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn't do them. ... But they're so good! It's better than a restaurant."
Caitlyn's close friend Sophia Hutchins often joins them for their relaxing evenings together.
She continued: "Kylie and Sophia get along very well.
"So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes.
"[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer.
"Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book.
"Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."
The 'I Am Cait' star - who also helped raise Kourtney, 41, Kim, 40, Khloe, 36, and 33-year-old Rob, Kris' kids with late husband Robert Kardashian - sees more of herself in Kendall than her other children.
Speaking on Dear Media's 'The Skinny Confidential Him & Her' podcast, she said: "She's very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."
The former Olympian joked her favourite child "depends on the day".
She added: "I had six biological, four step. It's a lot of children. [And] 18 grandchildren. It's kind of just which one's on my good side!"
And the reality TV star admitted it can be "a little tough" when she's home alone, knowing her huge family are all living their lives without her.
She said: "With all my kids, I'm just very blessed.
"All my kids are great and they've all grown up to have their own lives. Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you're sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia's gone or whatever.
"And you're sitting there going, 'Wait a second. I've got 10 kids. I've got 18 grandchildren. I'm sitting here all by myself!'
"Nobody's called, and you're looking at your phone, and shouldn't somebody be calling me, you know? What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It's nothing new."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.