Camila Cabella reveals new single Don't Go Yet and announces third album Familia

Camila Cabello has announced plans for her new album 'Familia'.
The 24-year-old star - who unveiled new single 'Don't Go Yet' on Friday (23.07.21) - has also confirmed her upcoming third record, which will be the follow-up to 2019's 'Romance'.
Revealing how the LP was inspired by spending more time with her family during the pandemic, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy.
"It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album."
When it comes to the new single, Camila felt like she'd reconnected with her roots and benefited from a newfound sense of reedom.
She added: "I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is just I think sonically and melodically, just me being free.
"I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back.
"I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is ‘Familia.' ”
Meanwhile, the 'Havana' hitmaker noted that the pandemic gave her an opportunity to slow down and figure out her life away from the spotlight.
She explained: "Obviously [COVID] was a terrible thing, but I think for my personal life and my brain, it was really good to slow down.
“And so I was like, ‘Oh, this is…’ I don’t know. I was just kind of learned how to be, I think a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio and outside of music and outside of that...
“And I think that that brought me really close to… brought me really close to my family. And for me, even when I think of… there’s the word family in terms of your immediate literal family and for me, it’s also your chosen family, your friendships and your relationships, in that broader sense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.