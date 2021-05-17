Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce Calm collaboration

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have teamed up on a new mental wellness series.
The couple have agreed a partnership with wellness app Calm to discuss their mental health journeys in a multi-part series called ‘Breathe Into It’, and their new venture will also include the introduction of a free mental wellness resource hub and donations from Calm to activists, organisations and young people in need of support.
In addition both Camila and Sean will distribute thousands of free subscriptions to the app, with the former Fifth Harmony singer providing hers to organisers at the Movement Voter Fund and grantees of their joint initiative, the Healing Justice Project, and the ‘Stitches’ hitmaker giving his to youth activists and leaders involved in programmes connected with his own Shawn Mendes Foundation.
The ‘Havana’ hitmaker is proud to speak out in the series because she hopes to “destigmatise conversations” around mental health.
She said: “Everyone’s journey with mental health is different but no matter your struggle, know that you are not alone.
“Meditation and mindfulness have been so helpful as I navigate life and prioritise healing. By sharing my own journey, my hope is that we can continue to destigmatise conversations about mental health and asking for support.
“Expanding access to these types of resources is so important, especially for communities who often aren’t given the time or space to focus on their mental wellness.”
Shawn, 22, praised the app as being an “integral part” of his “mindfulness routine”, which improved his life on and off the stage.
He said: “Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine. Meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well. My goal is for anyone to feel empowered to embrace these tools, create their own mental wellness routines, and look out for others.”
Calm is a complete mental wellness experience, with content to support every individual’s step, including meditation, Sleep Stories, original music and more. Listen to ‘Breathe Into It’ on Calm now. To access the mental wellness resources curated by Camila and Shawn, visit calm.com/together.
