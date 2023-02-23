Camila Cabello boards Chiwetel Ejiofor's movie Rob Peace

Camila Cabello has landed her second major movie role in Chiwetel Ejiofor's flick 'Rob Peace'.

The 'Don't Go Yet' singer has boarded the Prime Video adaptation of the biography 'The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League' by Jeff Hobbs, which is the second movie to be helmed by BAFTA winner Chiwetel, following 2019's 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind', Deadline reports.

