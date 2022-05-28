Camila Cabello fulfills 'bucket list' ambition at Champions League Final

Camila Cabello is fulfilling a "bucket list" ambition by performing at the Champions League Final.
The 25-year-old singer is headlining the opening ceremony before the soccer game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and Camila is looking forward to watching her first-ever game at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (05.28.22).
Camila - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - shared: "A couple of hours ago I was feeling nervous but now I'm feeling really excited. Because I was like: all of Europe is watching, I love being here.
"I mean, something that I love about soccer fans is the amount of joy and intensity and passion, like that energy that you feel. I've always wanted to go to a soccer game. I'm not just saying that because I'm here, it is something I've always wanted to cross off my bucket list.
"My dad is Mexican; I'm Latin, so soccer is a big part of our culture and rooting for Mexico whenever they play."
Camila also confessed that soccer is the only sport she really understands.
The 'Bam Bam' hitmaker - whose pre-game performance will be watched by a global TV audience - told Uefa.com: "Soccer is by far my favorite sport and I have always really wanted to go to a game. It's the only sport I can watch, and I completely know what's going on. And it’s the only sport my family really can enjoy.
"I wouldn't call myself a soccer fan compared to [the fans at the Stade de France], but I really do love it. There's been a few times that I have tried to go to games specifically to support [but] with my schedule, it just hasn't been able to happen. This is my first game, so I'm really, really excited."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.