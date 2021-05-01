Camila Cabello learning how to drive

Camila Cabello is learning how to drive.
The 'Senorita' hitmaker was spotted driving around Miami, Florida with her instructor on Friday (30.04.21), where she was learning to drive in a red Honda Fit.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer previously revealed she has "learned a lot about love" from her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, as she thanked him for making her "braver and wiser".
She wrote: "I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos - When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you - I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol.
"But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday. It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection. (sic)"
