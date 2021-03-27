Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughn split

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughn have split up.
The 'Riverdale' actress and her photographer boyfriend have called time on their relationship after around a year of dating but insiders insist they will remain friends.
A source told E! News: ""There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course."
The pair reportedly split about a month ago and Camila has deleted all pictures of her ex from her Instagram feed and has stopped following him. However, Grayson is still following the 26-year-old actress on the social media platform.
Camila and Grayson's relationship reportedly fell apart due to distance.
Camila returned to Canada in September 2020 to resume filming her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.
The source explained: "Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn't make it easy to see each other."
Camila previously dated her co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle. They started dating in August 2018 and split in 2019.
A source said at the time: "Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."
