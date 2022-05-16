Weddings happen frequently on soaps and while other daytime sudsers have had their share of LGBTQ+ weddings in recent years, CBS’s long-running The Young and the Restless finally joins in with the marriage of Teriah – Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes).
“It feels like we actually got married, doesn’t it?” Grimes says with a laugh when she and co-star Fairbanks talked with TV Insider. Fairbanks says it’s been a four-year build-up for the fan-favorite couple with the usual soap drama interjecting throughout that deterred them from getting to this point.
Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: 'The Young and the Restless' & 'General Hospital' Lead Pack
As for how the wedding itself, will the ladies follow the usual Y&R tradition of high glamour, and sophistication with some doses of drama? Don’t count on it. “I think it’s really energetic and it doesn’t take itself too seriously,” says Grimes. “We’re wacky and quirky and I think our wedding is going to be beautiful but fun and eclectic, just like Mariah and Tessa.”
Expect a 70s glam theme for the wedding and both Grimes and Fairbanks say the guests step it up in the costume regard. And, yes, we’ll see some of the soap’s regulars busting some moves during the wedding reception. “Josh was definitely dancing,” says Grimes about co-star Joshua Morrow (Nick).
Grimes and Fairbanks also talked about how long the happily ever moments will stick around for Teriah. “Happy for now,” says Fairbanks knowing that they are on a daytime soap where drama always rules.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.
