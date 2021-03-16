TownNews.com Content Exchange

2021 has begun, and it’s filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — and there are more to come with some in the works.

But TV series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)

Amazon

Bosch, 7 seasons

Goliath, 4 seasons

The Pack, 1 season

AMC

The Walking Dead, 11 seasons

Better Call Saul, 6 seasons

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, 2 seasons

CBS

NCIS: New Orleans, 7 seasons

Mom, 8 seasons

CBS All Access

The Twilight Zone, 2 seasons

The CW

Black Lighting, 4 seasons

Supergirl, 6 seasons

E!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 20 seasons

Epix

Perpetual Grace, LTD, 2 seasons

HBO

His Dark Materials, 3 seasons

Insecure, 5 seasons

History Channel

Vikings, 6 seasons

NBC

World of Dance, 4 seasons

Netflix

Lucifer, 6 seasons (3 on Netflix)

Dear White People, 4 seasons

Grace and Frankie, 7 seasons

The Crown, 6 seasons

Ozark, 4 seasons

Dead to Me, 3 seasons

Atypical, 4 seasons

Lost in Space, 3 seasons

OWN

The Haves and the Have Nots, 8 seasons

Showtime

Shameless, 11 seasons

Syfy

Van Helsing, 5 seasons

TNT

Claws, 4 seasons

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

