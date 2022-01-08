It’s technically a new year, but it’s already the middle of the 2021-2022 TV season, which has been filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — but not all are going to be sticking around to see next season.
Series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)
ABC
black-ish, 8 seasons
AMC
The Walking Dead, 11 seasons
Better Call Saul, 6 seasons
Kevin Can F**k Himself, 2 seasons
BBC America
Killing Eve, 4 seasons
HBO
His Dark Materials, 3 seasons
Netflix
Grace and Frankie, 7 seasons
The Crown, 6 seasons
Ozark, 4 seasons
Dead to Me, 3 seasons
Prime Video
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1 season
TNT
Animal Kingdom, 6 seasons
