Caprice flew across the Atlantic for a 20-minute date with Fred Durst

Caprice once flew from the UK to New York for a 20-minute date with Fred Durst.
The 49-year-old model has revealed she was convinced to fly across the Atlantic Ocean by the Limp Bizkit star for a brief date in the Big Apple.
Recalling her first encounter with the musician, Caprice explained: "I did the MTV Music Awards and I met Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit.
"We were both flirting and Fred didn't want me to leave. He then told me he wanted to buy me a first class plane ticket to New York and take me for lunch.
"I initially said, 'What, are you joking?' Then eventually I gave in and said 'OK, why not … in retrospect what an idiotic move just for lunch! That is crazy but OK.'"
However, their date was cut short when Fred had to return to the recording studio.
She recalled: "We were only there for 20 minutes, he got a call from the studio and he had to go! I asked him if he was serious and he said we can meet up later for a drink, 'Are you joking - I have just shlepped all this way?'"
After he suggested they make plans for another date, Caprice refused and she decided to head home instead.
The blonde beauty - who was born in California but lives in London - told 'The Disruptive Entrepreneur' podcast: "He then went out one way, I went out the other and I called up his assistant and I told him I am not meeting up with him later and he can take back his plane ticket.
"His assistant called me back after and said, 'Nobody flakes out on Fred'. Well, I said I just did ... bye! It was battle of the egos!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.