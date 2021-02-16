Cara and Poppy Delevingne put $3.75m home on market

Cara and Poppy Delevingne are selling their lavish $3.75 million home.
The model sisters bought the Hollywood Hills property - which was formerly owned by 30 Seconds To Mars frontman and actor Jared Leto - four years ago, and now they're looking to make a profit on the original $2.5 million price that they paid for it.
The two storey, four bedroom home has been put on the market, and it measures at 4,021 square feet with space and privacy with a desirable location on a relatively quiet Hollywood street.
The property is secluded and surrounded by palm trees and tropical foliage, with the outdoor area boasting a pool and patio.
There is also the added bonus of an outdoor spar, as well as a barbecue, fire bit and an outside dining area.
The two siblings teamed up with architect Nicolo Bini and spent 18 months redesigning the 1950s style house to their own ideals.
The interior features light-hearted and highly distinctive flourishes, and there is a jungle theme highlighted in the guest room by a bamboo bolstered bunk beds, as well as a tropical-themed toilet.
Meanwhile, the wrap-around balcony - and large windows - is great for light, and is said to give great views of the neighbourhood.
Poppy and Cara only moved into the house in January after work was completed, and the 'Paper Towns' star revealed they were delighted to live together.
She told Architectural Digest: "You really have to make an effort to reach out to people. Since one of us was always coming here for one reason or another, being with family just made sense.
"This was the chance to build our dream sister house. Miraculously, we're still talking."
It was previously revealed that Cara is property tycoon as she holds a large share in a family property company.
Documents show that the 'Suicide Squad' star runs Harvey White Properties Ltd alongside her father Charles.
