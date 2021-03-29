Cara Delevingne has two toilets in her bathroom to chat with friends

Cara Delevingne has two toilets installed side-by-side at home so she can chat to her friends in the bathroom.
The 28-year-old star's unique home design was inspired by something she saw at a Paris fashion show, where two toilets were built in the same room, and so she's turned to top designer Tom Bartlett to help build her dream bathroom, according to The Sun newspaper.
Cara admitted: "I like a chat on the loo."
The 'Suicide Squad' star is among the best-earning models in the world, but she's conceded that having lots of money doesn't guarantee happiness.
Cara is therefore determined to avoid becoming isolated and unhappy.
She said: "Money is not everything. You get to the point where you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve made money but I’m so deeply unhappy and alone.'"
Cara is a director of her dad's real estate firm and last year, it was revealed that the company had been snapping up properties in some of London's wealthiest areas.
The model-turned-actress recognises that properties represent a good long-term investment, and she's been keen to plough her money into the sector.
A source previously said: "Everyone knows property is a decent long-term investment and Cara has got her head screwed on.
"Footballers and showbiz folk have long invested in homes as they are so good at holding their value."
Cara grew up in a wealthy family, and has praised her dad's ambitious approach to life.
She explained: "I had a very privileged upbringing in terms of being able to travel and growing up in London, which was incredible for me.
"Having a wonderful family and my father ... he didn’t grow up with a lot of money and he is extremely ambitious and driven to look after his family and all of us."
