Cara Delevingne launches eco-conscious Puma yoga collection Exhale

Cara Delevingne has teamed up with Puma on their new eco-conscious yoga collection Exhale.
The 28-year-old model, actress, and yoga lover shares the common interest of being "very focused on the environment" with the sportswear giant, and so they wanted to create a line that had "minimal impact" on the planet.
Made from 70 per cent recycled polyester, the collection includes a sports bra, crop top, T-shirt, leotard, and jogging bottoms in neutral colours.
Cara said: “Yoga is one of my biggest passions, it has impacted my life in such a positive way. When Puma approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled. We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”
The Exhale line is available online at Puma and at their New York City flagship and select retailers.
A second collection is due to launch in early April, with the pieces costing between $55 and $100.
The Exhale launch comes after the 'Suicide Squad' star teamed up with the brand on a capsule collection to celebrate Pride Month last year.
From Puma with Love went live in June and boasted 13 pieces themed around the rainbow pattern associated with the LGBTQ+ community.
Cara - who has been a Puma ambassador since 2016 - identifies as bisexual and said the project connected with issues close to her heart, as 20 per cent of the proceeds from the line went to LGBTQ+ charities including The Trevor Project, Mind Out, and GLAAD.
She said at the time: "The LGBTQIA community has always been so important to me. This [collaboration] just made sense, you know? I've been so lucky with Puma, in everything we've ever discussed, they've always been open to new ideas and my perspective."
