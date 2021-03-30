Cardi B bemoans one-sided history lessons

Cardi B has hit out at "one-sided" history lessons taught in US schools.
The 28-year-old rap star - who is the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother - has taken to Twitter to educate Americans about the history of her ancestors.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "One more thing I want to make clear to Americans.Colonization did not just happened in the USA .Actually the first diaspora boat and slaves arrive in The Dominican Republic.Our Haitian & DR brothers & sisters were put against each other by their colonizers Spain & France. (sic)"
The 'WAP' hitmaker then bemoaned the US education system, suggesting the population isn't sufficiently well-informed about important historical events.
She said: "I wish I can speak more about history and the one sided history these school be giving us. Besides this whole “Latin lesson” that I’m giving ya there is soo much I have learn that if I speak on it I feel like the government will OFF me .I’ll just talk to myself about it tho. (sic)"
Cardi previously insisted she'll continue to speak her mind on social media.
The rapper explained that she won't shy away from posting divisive things on social media, after bemoaning criticism of US President Joe Biden.
She wrote on Twitter: "How they trying to impeach Biden already ? He hasn’t even taken a s*** at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be. (sic)"
Cardi - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - was subsequently told to "stay in [her] lane" and avoid speaking about politics on social media.
In response, the outspoken star explained: "This is my lane .Im a American that pays taxes right ?Are you a politician? ....No! Sooo how is this your landless more then mine ? (sic)"
