Cardi B finally feels "comfortable" in her skin.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insists he is "great and happy" with herself now as she slammed critics who blasted her on social media.
In a video on Twitter, she said: "This is me with no makeup. You can see, you know, all the little blemishes on my face. You can see my lips so chapped … I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair. Like, I feel good. I just want to channel that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy, my record’s doing great.
"Just because you go so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y'all want to put it down - you can’t. Imma stay on top, with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b**** is doing good. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Cardi previously insisted she wants her daughter to understand "how the world really is".
The 28-year-old rapper - who has two-year-old Kulture with husband Offset - said: "My daughter came out of my p**** rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can't swim because I barely went to the pool ... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged. Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous. I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me.'"
