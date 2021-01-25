Cardi B: I want to launch my own app

Cardi B wants to create her own app.
The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal her new ambition - although Cardi didn't explain how the proposed app would work.
Cardi, 28 - who has more than 16 million Twitter followers - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Ughhhhh I need my own app . (sic)"
The 'WAP' hitmaker subsequently spoke about her approach to success and her ambitions.
She wrote: "Trust the process don’t mean a couple of months or a couple of weeks .Its when your perfect your plans to reach your goals . (sic)"
Cardi posted the statement shortly after insisting she'll continue to speak her mind on social media.
The rapper explained that she won't shy away from posting divisive things on social media, after bemoaning criticism of new US President Joe Biden.
She wrote on Twitter: "How they trying to impeach Biden already ? He hasn’t even taken a s*** at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be. (sic)"
Cardi - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - was subsequently told to "stay in [her] lane" and avoid speaking about politics on social media.
In response, the outspoken star explained: "This is my lane .Im a American that pays taxes right ?Are you a politician? ....No! Sooo how is this your landless more then mine ? (sic)"
Cardi has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor, in recent months, describing the billionaire businessman as an ineffectual leader.
She said: "Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not.
"He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people."
