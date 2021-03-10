Cardi B is first female rapper to have diamond certified song

Cardi B has made history as the first female rapper to have a diamond certified song.
The 28-year-old star's hit track 'Bodak Yellow' has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it has shifted a huge 10 million units since its release.
Speaking to her fans in a video posted online, she said: "I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, it wouldn’t have happened. It really made my day. And it really uplifted me."
Cardi also shared a clip to her social media account where her record label Atlantic Records surprised her with the diamond certified plaque whilst they were all out at a restaurant together.
Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted there are "crazy expectations" for female rap stars.
She admitted: "People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap. It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail. I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good. So I want my s*** to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad ... I feel like I’m missing some songs. Everybody’s rushing me to put it out, but I don’t know if it’s the right time."
And Cardi thinks she's entitled to "brag" about her success.
She wrote online: "Naaaa naaaa Let me talk my big cash s*** f*** outta hereeeeee !!!Last Monday when I announced my single ya was in here clockin and talkin s*** bout my twitter likes as in I’m not most hated on this app.Now that I prove m************ wrong imma brag on it on GANG ! (sic)"
