Cardi B 'so proud' of Offset after he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show

Cardi B is "so proud" of her husband Offset after he walked in the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.
The 'Up' hitmaker, 28, and her spouse posed in equally as head-turning ensembles, with the former donning an oversized black hat and a Balenciaga trench coat covered in magazine covers and the Migos star wearing a leather jacket, hoodie and a checked shirt tied around his waist, with each piece made several sizes bigger for dramatic effect.
Cardi captioned a series of snaps of the pair at the event: "…popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show!
"Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!! (sic)"
While Offset, 29, added to his own profile: "Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be apart of your art SS22. (sic)"
Last week, Cardi turned heads in two jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler outfits at Paris Fashion Week, three weeks after giving birth to her second child.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker only welcomed a sibling for her three-year-old daughter Kulture - whom she has with husband Offset - into the world less than a month ago.
And she made a surprise appearance at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibit on Tuesday (28.09.21).
The first extravagant ensemble was a plunging red sequined gown from Mugler's 1995 couture collection, complete with a matching cape and feathers.
Not only did the 28-year-old rap megastar - who accessorised with gloves and a statement ruby necklace - have her eyebrows covered in red gems, she also debuted a new eyebrow piercing.
Later on in the evening, the mother-of-two rocked a black leather corset with a sheer skirt.
The Grammy-winner shared the show-stopping looks on her Instagram page and captioned the post: "Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius! (sic)"
Cardi previously turned heads in a vintage Mugler gown inspired by Botticelli’s 'The Birth of Venus' at the 2019 Grammys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.