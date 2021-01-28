Cardi B spends thousands on coronavirus tests

Cardi B spends thousands of dollars every week on coronavirus tests.
The 28-year-old rapper revealed she and her team get screened for COVID-19 four times a week and it is proving to be expensive to ensure they are all safe and well.
She tweeted: "I get COVID tested bout 4 times a week. My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Every time we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business."
When one fan admitted Cardi's costs were "crazy" because she thought the tests were "free", the 'WAP' hitmaker further explained: "It's free when you go to the doctors and s*** but when it's for work and you gotta have people test you at your home is not.(sic)"
But despite the huge cost, Cardi insisted the tests were necessary.
She wrote: "It's necessary because if you in my space and you get COVID, I can get sued.
"If I do a commercial and I get COVID, the company can get sued.
"It's all about not being a liability and is a requirement. The government should be paying for health care workers [but] we pay out our own pockets."
The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - previously revealed she'd shelled out a lot of money on coronavirus tests so she could spend Thanksgiving with her extended family.
She tweeted: "12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.It was lit !!(sic)"
In response to her critics, she then added: "Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.